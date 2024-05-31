#BusinessMatters University of Gibraltar lasers in on Rock’s business needs – academia meets the modern world
By Simon Warburton Nestling at the foot of Europa Point, the University of Gibraltar (UoG) provides the first-time visitor with a dramatic entry; all sparkling glass in a vast atrium and marrying historic with ultra-modern; this is academia on a mission to address specific Rock needs. Rising from old fortifications in the area, the UoG’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here