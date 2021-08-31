Busto joins Rotherham reports Football Gibraltar

According to Football Gibraltar, one of Gibraltar’s leading online football news services sixteen year old Evan Busto has signed terms with English side Rotherham.

Football Gibraltar reports that the youngster will will be playing in the League One clubs “shadow academy” whilst undertaking BTEC studies in sports coaching and development with an opportunity to progress into the club’s full academy.

https://www.facebook.com/1497069327257992/posts/2737849716513274/