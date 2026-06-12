Busto tells court conduct was ‘embarrassing, but not unlawful’
A former teacher and Scout leader accused of sexual offences against children said he was embarrassed by his conduct in the past but insisted it was not unlawful. Clayton Busto, 43, was giving evidence to a trial in which he faces 19 charges of sexual offences against children involving four alleged victims, some dating back...
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