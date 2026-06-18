Jury convicts former teacher of sexual offences against children
A former teacher and Scout leader described in court as “a sexual predator of young boys” was convicted by a jury on Thursday of multiple sexual offences against children. Clayton Busto, 43, faced 19 charges involving four victims, some dating as far back as 2007. The charges included 13 counts of sexual activity with a child; two counts...
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