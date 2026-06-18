Jury to deliberate verdict in trial of former teacher accused of sexual offences against children
The Supreme Court trial against a former teacher and scout leader accused of child sexual offences closed on Wednesday afternoon, with jurors expected to deliberate their verdict today. Clayton Busto, 43, faces 19 charges including sexual activity with a child, encouraging sexual activity, and encouraging child pornography, in a case involving four alleged victims. Some of the alleged offences date as far back 2007 and Mr...
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