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Thu 18th Jun, 2026

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Jury to deliberate verdict in trial of former teacher accused of sexual offences against children 

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
17th June 2026

The Supreme Court trial against a former teacher and scout leader accused of child sexual offences closed on Wednesday afternoon, with jurors expected to deliberate their verdict today.  Clayton Busto, 43, faces 19 charges including sexual activity with a child, encouraging sexual activity, and encouraging child pornography, in a case involving four alleged victims.  Some of the alleged offences date as far back 2007 and Mr...

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