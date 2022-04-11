Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Apr, 2022

Buttigieg adds another victory under his belt away from Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
11th April 2022

Gibraltar’s boxers continue on their quest for success within the sport with Tyronne Buttigieg adding a further victory to his tally this season. Having sought to fight outside Gibraltar following the lack of opportunities on the Rock, Mr Buttigieg produced another knock out performance bringing his tally to 21 wins. Speaking to the Chronicle after...

