Buttigieg adds another victory under his belt away from Gibraltar
Gibraltar’s boxers continue on their quest for success within the sport with Tyronne Buttigieg adding a further victory to his tally this season. Having sought to fight outside Gibraltar following the lack of opportunities on the Rock, Mr Buttigieg produced another knock out performance bringing his tally to 21 wins. Speaking to the Chronicle after...
