CAB to recognise volunteers during Volunteers’ Week

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau will recognise the contribution made by local volunteers during Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to June 5.

CAB volunteers support the bureau’s outreach work and specialist services for the community.

Certificates will be presented to volunteers on Friday, June 5, by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

CAB said voluntary and community groups often depended on the time, experience and expertise offered by volunteers, whose support helped charities and organisations continue providing services.

“Volunteers make a real difference to people’s lives and put to good use to their experience and expertise and can also develop new talents and skills. Gibraltar is gifted with many selfless individuals who give up their time, effort and dedication and CAB would like to raise awareness of their valuable work and thank them for their voluntary work for the community through CAB and other entities. Their dedication and support help charities and organisations to function,” said a statement from CAB.

Mr Santos said, “Gibraltar’s volunteers give so much of their time to enable charities, associations and organisations to offer services which they may not be able to without their assistance.”

“Volunteering is a selfless act, and most do so without expectation of recognition or reward. CAB’s certificate presentation is a lovely gesture which I am sure will be appreciated by the recipients. I would like to encourage everyone in our community to think about volunteering. It is invaluable for groups and very personally rewarding.”