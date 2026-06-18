Cadets showcase skills during ministers’ visit to Air Training Corps squadron

Cadets and staff of No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron, Air Training Corps, welcomed Government ministers Christian Santos and John Cortes during a recent parade night, showcasing the application, commitment and skills of Gibraltar’s young air cadets.

The ministers observed precision drill, a radio communications demonstration, STEM and team-building exercises, and experienced the squadron’s flight simulators during the visit.

Flight Lieutenant Ivan Caward introduced the ministers to cadets taking part in a practical STEM exercise in which teams assembled a stretcher using limited materials before transporting a team member across a ground course.

The activity was designed to demonstrate teamwork, problem-solving and practical skills.

Civilian Instructor Szymon Bakowski led a radio communications training session covering the opening modules of the RAF Air Cadets’ Basic Radio Communications blue badge syllabus.

The demonstration also showcased the squadron’s handheld radio systems ahead of the cadets receiving their Military Operating Authority certificate, which authorises active radio transmissions.

Warrant Officer Paul Llanelo led the cadet drill squad through a ceremonial marching display as they prepare for their role in the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics on June 24.

The visit concluded with a tour of the squadron’s new IT laboratory and flight simulators, where Mr Santos and Dr Cortes flew virtual Grob Tutor aircraft, the training aircraft used by the RAF Air Cadets in the UK.

The ministers took off from RAF Gibraltar and completed simulated landings.

The visit ended with Mr Santos and Dr Cortes thanking the cadets for the evening and offering words of encouragement as they pursue future opportunities, including potential careers as RAF pilots and engineers.