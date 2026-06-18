Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cadets showcase skills during ministers’ visit to Air Training Corps squadron

By Maria Jesus Corrales
18th June 2026

Cadets and staff of No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron, Air Training Corps, welcomed Government ministers Christian Santos and John Cortes during a recent parade night, showcasing the application, commitment and skills of Gibraltar’s young air cadets. 

The ministers observed precision drill, a radio communications demonstration, STEM and team-building exercises, and experienced the squadron’s flight simulators during the visit. 

Flight Lieutenant Ivan Caward introduced the ministers to cadets taking part in a practical STEM exercise in which teams assembled a stretcher using limited materials before transporting a team member across a ground course. 

The activity was designed to demonstrate teamwork, problem-solving and practical skills. 

Civilian Instructor Szymon Bakowski led a radio communications training session covering the opening modules of the RAF Air Cadets’ Basic Radio Communications blue badge syllabus. 

The demonstration also showcased the squadron’s handheld radio systems ahead of the cadets receiving their Military Operating Authority certificate, which authorises active radio transmissions. 

Warrant Officer Paul Llanelo led the cadet drill squad through a ceremonial marching display as they prepare for their role in the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics on June 24. 

The visit concluded with a tour of the squadron’s new IT laboratory and flight simulators, where Mr Santos and Dr Cortes flew virtual Grob Tutor aircraft, the training aircraft used by the RAF Air Cadets in the UK. 

The ministers took off from RAF Gibraltar and completed simulated landings. 

The visit ended with Mr Santos and Dr Cortes thanking the cadets for the evening and offering words of encouragement as they pursue future opportunities, including potential careers as RAF pilots and engineers.

Most Read

Local News

New residency policy sets age cap and earnings threshold

Wed 17th Jun, 2026

Local News

Gib will be ‘open but responsible’ with new residency criteria  

Wed 17th Jun, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

La Linea plans three-stage redesign from border to town centre

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Local News

Bills sets out powers for surveillance and interception of comms 

Wed 17th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Life Saving Society highlights water safety code during Drowning Prevention Week

18th June 2026

Local News
Triple A Family Fun Day raises more than £3,000 for autism awareness

18th June 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service attends INTERSCHUTZ 2026

18th June 2026

Local News
Rotary Club donation supports Nautilus Project seagrass work

18th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026