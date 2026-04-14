Calentita to return with two day event

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has confirmed that Gibraltar’s food festival Calentita will return in 2026, with this year’s event extended to two days.

Calentita will take place on June 19 and 20 at the Landport Ditch car park, marking the 17th edition of the festival since it began in 2007.

The event will once again be produced by Word of Mouth, with Gibraltar Cultural Services saying it continues to work closely with the organisers to deliver the festival for the community.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: ““It is my pleasure to once again support the ‘Calentita’ festival, this year extended to two days. As an important tourism led event, we want the opportunity to reach as many people as possible.”

“This event is extremely special, focusing on the gastronomy of our community, with the food influences that reflect the melting pot of Gibraltar, it’s residents and visitors.”

“Our food culture is a great representation of Gibraltar’s mix of people and the sharing of this showcases our welcoming nature and customs”.

Anyone wishing to host a stall has been encouraged to visit www.calentita.gi for registration and more information on the application process.