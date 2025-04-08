Calpe City and Bruno Magpies merger begins in June as youth side look to secure their future again

With the Gibraltar Football League now at its Championship stage the exit of Europa Point, after a failed season has also seen another change this time in the youth setup with Calpe City announcing a merger with Bruno’s Magpies.

The season-long partnership between Europa Point and Calpe City coming to an end.

In an announcement earlier this week Calpe City revealed the changes.

“FCB Magpies and Calpe City FC are delighted to announce the commencement of a merger from June 1, 2025.

“After months of discussions, it has become clear that both clubs have a shared vision - to unite their respective strengthens with a clear pathway to elevate local football under the governance of the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA).

“This agreement establishes a five-year strategic and operational plan to ensure the club’s on- going long-term success. Our mission is to build a truly Gibraltarian club, commencing with youth operations and progressing to the first team - providing all players with opportunities to develop, excel, and reach their full potential.

“With a strong emphasis on grassroots football, youth development, and education, the club will collaborate with the Gibraltar Institute of Sport (GIS) to enhance key programs and initiatives.

“Our commitment includes the development of the futsal squad and the establishment of a women’s programme as a core part of the club’s vision.

Haig Oundjian, President of FCB Magpies, said:

“This is a historic milestone for me and our club. The planned merger with Calpe City FC reflects our shared commitment to developing local football and building a club that truly represents Gibraltar. This partnership will provide the ideal platform for young players to thrive, and we look forward to bringing our vision to life in the coming seasons.”

Seamus Byrne, President of Calpe City FC, added:

“We are thrilled to confirm our union with Magpies. Our philosophies and vision are deeply aligned, and together with GIS, we aim to train and develop our players to become elite athletes. Our commitment to nurturing local talent remains steadfast, and I look forward to working with Haig and the team as we embark on this exciting new chapter.”

The announcement, that did not come as a major surprise, secures the future of Calpe City, first formed after the demise of Gibraltar United to safeguard the youth football setup the former club had created.

Going from strength to strength but with its membership opposed by clubs holding a monopoly over the voting rights to allow new clubs into the association, Calpe City were forced into an agreement last summer to keep going. Since then the partnership with Europa Point now coming to an end and merging with Bruno Magpies whose senior team have qualified forEuropean football once again this summer.

Calpe City have in recent years participated in international tournaments such as the Iber Cup and travelled abroad although mainly funded by the club itself having been outside the youth funding schemes prior to their link-up with Europa Point.

A strong focus on developing grassroots football and developing through the youth leagues has maintained a keen interest attracting players. This although having struggled for recognition and inclusion.