Calpe City FC start online keep-it-up toilet roll challenge and extend it globally

One of the newest teams in the youth leagues, Calpe City have started their own online challenge for young players, and the not so young. The toilet roll challenge was concieved by Calpe City coach Seamus Byrne's. Following a long day at work in which he has been leading the way in creating a cultural programme for the community, as a father he found himself playing with his young son in the living room. Donning his Calpe City kits and a toilet roll.

This prompted a challenge from one of his colleagues which saw the both himself and his young son post videos of themselves trying to keep a toilet roll up in the air with their feet, the well known keep-it-up.

Mr Byrne, himself the CEO of Culture, who had himself been all day looking at new ways to keep the community active in the coming days through his work, has also been keeping in contact with the young players in his Calpe City team, and colleagues in the Campo de Gibraltar leagues in his spare time.

The idea of giving young players a fun challenge prompted him to post his vdieo on his timeline and then make it into a Calpe City challenge.

Mr Byrne's explained that at first he "had aimed it at only his young players but has since opened up the challenge to everyone who wishes to take part".

As an advocator for youth development and forging stronger links between his club and teams outside of Gibraltar Mr Bryne's has invited other teams to also take part. The idea as he explained was for players to don their club kits and post their videos into the challenge under the banner #Toiletrollchallenge #staysafe.

Within the first two hours he had already received a handful of videos with many people already showing interest in the idea including players from the Campo de Gibraltar as both communities continue to unite in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Other initiatives have also been seen this week including the Gibraltar FA who have been the idea of "Staying at Home." key players, coaches and officials from the Gibraltar FA have joined the campaign. One of the first this week posting his videos training at home being the Lincoln and Gibraltar national team goalkeeper Kyle Goldwin. Under the banner #stayhome #stayhealthy, #stayfit, #staysafe, the Gibraltar goalkeeper demonstrated how players can continue training at home.

Similar videos have also been seen from players in Europa FC. With a large number of their squad living in Spain the team has used Facebook posts to show how players are keeping themselves active during these past days training at home and keeping fit.

You can keep up with the #Toiletrollchallenge via Calpe City's facebook page and why not join in, lets see how many times you can keep a toilet roll up in the air with your feet.