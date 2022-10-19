Calpe City FC to visit Barcelona for youth football programme
Calpe City youngsters will be heading to the home of youth football which saw the players such as Leo Messi emerge from. Considered one of the most jewels in the crown in youth development football Barcelona is a dream destination for young footballers which Calpe City is making a reality for its young players this...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here