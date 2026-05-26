GABBA U14 girls will face Chiclana away from home in final

Following their success this past week in reaching the finals of the Cadiz League, GABBA's U14 girls team will play against Chiclana this coming Saturday in Chiclana at 12:00 noon.

The young ladies reached the final after beating Prado, with GABBA winning 69-53 on the day and finishing with a 128-103 aggregate victory over the two legs.(read full report)

Playing away from home against the hosts, the young ladies will be looking for support from Gibraltar basketball fans in what will be a milestone moment for the team.