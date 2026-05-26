Bayside School Crowned 2026 DNA Champions After Spectacular Inter-School Athletics Event

The second edition of the Dynamic New Athletics (DNA) Inter-School Championships concluded in spectacular fashion, with over 200 students from Westside School, Bayside School, and Prior Park School taking part in one of the most exciting school athletics competitions held to date.

The championships, based on the Dynamic New Athletics format developed by European Athletics, once again delivered a vibrant and energetic experience that combined athletic performance, teamwork, and excitement throughout 2½ hours of continuous competition. Designed to modernise traditional athletics, the DNA format places emphasis on team participation and fast-paced action, creating an engaging spectacle for competitors and spectators alike.



From the opening events, athletes competed with outstanding sportsmanship across a range of disciplines including running, jumping, and throwing events. Every athlete contributed valuable points towards their school’s overall score, reinforcing the DNA philosophy that success is built through collective effort and team spirit.



Teachers and school representatives praised the event for its organisation and atmosphere, with many hailing this year’s championships as the best so far. The competition showcased not only athletic ability but also the growing popularity and success of the Dynamic New Athletics concept among young athletes.



A major highlight of the championships came at the conclusion of the event with four enthralling “Hunt” races involving mixed teams from Years 7, 8, 9, and 10. The Hunt format, one of the main features of Dynamic New Athletics, saw teams start according to their accumulated points totals, creating head-to-head races,



The atmosphere reached fever pitch as athletes, teachers, parents and supporters cheered on their teams in a thrilling finale that kept the overall standings in suspense until the very end. The excitement and intensity of the Hunt races captured the spirit of the championship’s delivery a thrilling end to an outstanding day of competition.



Following the final calculations, Bayside School emerged as the overall winner and were crowned the 2026 DNA Champions. Their performances across many events earned them the prestigious DNA Shield, which was presented by Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon.



Westside School and Prior Park School were also commended for their outstanding participation, competitive spirit, and valuable contribution to the success of the championships, with both schools receiving trophies in recognition of their achievements.



A member of the organising team commented that the Championships surpassed all expectations and that the energy and teamwork demonstrated by athletes were outstanding throughout the day. The Hunt finals were especially exhilarating and perfectly showcased why Dynamic New Athletics is emerging as such an exciting format for inter-school athletics competitions.



With participation numbers growing and the event getting stronger, Dynamic New Athletics Inter-School Championships are rapidly becoming one of the standout fixtures on the Gibraltar Athletics school sporting calendar.

