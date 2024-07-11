Calpe Conference explores climate change

The Calpe Conference, which explored the impacts of climate change and human activities in the Macaronesian islands and the adjacent continental shelf, took place last week at the University of Gibraltar.

The meeting organised by the Gibraltar National Museum saw specialist, high profile, researchers in the field of ecology, climate change and conservation, and was opened by the Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes.

The title of the conference was ‘Islands in the Sun’, which examined the impacts of climate change and human activities in the Macaronesian islands and the adjacent continental shelf.

These islands comprise the Azores, Madeira, the Canaries and Cabo Verde and the continental shelf is effectively the Atlantic coast of South West Iberia, including Gibraltar.

In his opening speech, Dr Cortes drew on his personal and professional interests, including his time at the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens when he was actively involved in the conservation of rare plants, some of which had connections with Macaronesia.

He highlighted the dragon trees in the gardens as an example that has direct connection with the Canaries.

He also underscored the importance of these conferences in promoting Gibraltar internationally.

The conference closed on Saturday and speakers enjoyed a field trip on Sunday that included a visit to the Gorham’s Cave Complex.