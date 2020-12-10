Calpe crew complete successful weekend

The Gibraltar Amateur Rowing Association held the 5km Sacarello C.C last weekend with Calpe Rowing club leading the way with three of the top four finishing times going to their crews.

Calpe’s crew finished with the top finish, the second best time and fourth with Mediterranean Rowing club crew finishing with the third best time from the eight competing crews.

The top finisher were Calpe’s second crew the J18s with Santos, Rovengo, Sacarello, Zammitt and Ody. They were closely followed by Calpe’s fourth crew the Seniors made up from Wahnon, King, Prior, Lucius and Walker.

Mediterranean Rowing clubs fourth crew, the seniors with Yeo, Valarino, Tester, Figueras and Griffins coming in with the third best time on the day.

There was, however, only a seven second differential separating both teams once all the times had been totalled with Calpe edging the overall total.

Calpe Rowing Club

Crew 1 – 25:30:51

Crew 3 – 23:04:68

Crew 5 - 22:36:65

Crew 7 – 21:16:06

Mediterranean Rowing Club

Crew 2 – 25:17:86

Crew 4 – 23:39.66

Crew 6 – 22:33:38

Crew 8 – 21:03:42