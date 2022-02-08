Calpe Giants book their place into finals against Tarik
Monday saw the penultimate day of the European Cricket Network mini league which would decided who would go to the final on Wednesday. The day brought Calpe Giants to face Sloggers with Tarik already having guaranteed their spot in the finals. The Giants booked their place in the final against Tarik after winning their first...
