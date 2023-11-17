Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Calpe Giants claim Cricket title

By Stephen Ignacio
17th November 2023

Eighty-two runs and six wickets across two games in one evening meant Lorne Burns was man of the match as Calpe Giants sealed the 2023-4 Dafabet Gibraltar Premier League title with convincing victories over a young Lathbury side.
Calpe Giants won the Dafabet Gibraltar Premier League and booked their place at the Champions League of European Cricket.
Calpe Giants won both games in this weekend’s double header against a weakened Lathbury Lighting side. Lathbury Lightning chose to bowl first in game one. The Giants strong batting line up meant they raced to 170 for nine wickets off 20 overs. Noticeable contributions to the run total came from Lorne Burns (42 runs), Charles Packard (36 runs) and skipper Paddy Hatchman 25 runs.
Amy Valverde took three of the nine Giants wickets, with the youngsters Alex Sawyer, Lea Tryb and Yanira Blagg contributing with some great bowling.
Lathbury’s reply to the Giants innings started well with captain Maanav Nayak adding 21 runs, alas the wickets started tumbling with Burns and Nestor leading the charge taking out the top 4 batters, with Cunningham taking two in one over. Lathbury could only manage to get to 74 runs in reply to the strong Giants score.
History was set to repeat itself in game two with the Giants posting 164 for three wickets. Harry Pile made 74 after opening the batting, almost carrying his bat, but was bowled out on the last ball of the innings. Charles Packard and Lorne Burns batted around Pile scoring 22 and 40 runs respectively.
A stronger Lathbury Lighting batting order gave the Giants the jitters with Nayak scoring 22, Jawaad Bokhari 23 and Samarth Bodha scoring 39 runs, unfortunately the lower order could not stick around to challenge the total. Lorne Burns took 4 wickets for just 22 runs with one maiden over thrown in for good measure. Matthew Whelan joined the party with 3 wickets from his four overs with a fantastic economy rate of 4.75 per over. The Giants celebrated another GPL win and a trip to Cartama for the Champions League of Cricket in March 2024. – Sourced from Gibraltar Cricket

