Calpe Giants named squad

The Calpe Giants named their squad for their short trip up the coast to Cartama to kick off their campaign in group G of the ECL 2024.

Having won the Dafabet Gibraltar Premier league in 2023, the Calpe Giants will head to the Cartama Oval this March to play their group matches in the Champions League of Cricket.

A total of thirty-five league champions from across Europe will be competing across various venues, with the seven winning teams from each group then coming together to compete for the title.

