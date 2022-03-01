Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Mar, 2022

Calpe Giants thrown at the deep end

By Stephen Ignacio
1st March 2022

Calpe Giants were to face three defeats out of three in the first two days of competition in the European Cricket League.
Surprise participants, only having been confirmed as participating on the same weekend before the matches begun as they replaced Peterburg Sports, they were thrown at the deep end to face Swedish, German and Maltese champions with little preparations for the tournament.
In their first outing Calpe Giants made a very respectable start to falling just six run short against Swedish Champions Alby Zalmi.
Teenagers Louis Bruce and Samarth Bodha grabbing some important playing experience.
The second day of competition saw Calpe Giants defeated twice on the same day, knocking morale a bit.
A 17 run defeat against German Champions MSF Frankfurt was followed by a devastating 172/2 for 87/8 against Malta Super Kings.
All credit to Calpe Giants who had been expecting to be watching the live stream preparing for next season and instead found themselves thrown into the deep end and get their, and Gibraltar’s first taste of European Cricket League, the equivalents of a Champions League.
In the season in which cricket is returning the mere presence of Calpe Giants within such a competition is, however, a positive for Gibraltar’s cricket.

Alby Zalmi 109/9 (10.)
Calpe Giants 103/5 (10.0

MSF Frankfurt 110/5 (10.0)
Calpe Giants 93/6 (10.0)

Malta Super Kings 172/2 (10.0)
Calpe Giants 87/8 (10.0)
