Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Calpe Giants turn tables on Tarik to win ECN T10 Series Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
10th February 2022

Calpe Giants turned the tables on Tarik to walk away as the first Champions of the European Cricket Network T10 series Gibraltar. The latter had led the group table throughout the competition and entered as firm favorites but failed in the finals. After Tarik’s wins in the first matchday of the series against Calpe Giants...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar reciprocates as local hauliers face additional post-Brexit bureaucracy in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Man jailed six months for historical sex offence granted bail and permission to appeal sentence

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar faces continued delay in exporting rubbish to Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Navy response to incursion draws flak in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Third MTB qualifier took place at Estella del Mar

9th February 2022

Sports
Big win day for Gibraltar shooters in Portugal

9th February 2022

Sports
Heartache for Sloggers as they come undone on final day

9th February 2022

Sports
Justin Hewitt Secures Two Impressive Wins on the Road to Qualifying for the World Cup of Darts

8th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022