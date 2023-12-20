Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Dec, 2023

Sports

Calpe Rowing Club end year in style

By Stephen Ignacio
20th December 2023

On the weekend of the 16th and 17th of December Calpe Rowing Club (CRC) were back in action at the 17th edition of the Abierto Internacional de Andalucía at the centro de alto rendimiento in la Cartuja Seville with high expectations after their recent success in the prueba de fondo.
One thousand one hundred and fifty participants from forty-six clubs from Spain, Portugal, Great Britain and of course Gibraltar were in attendance with an intense programme of events for juniors and seniors running through the whole day on Saturday and on Sunday morning. A strong headwind made the 2km course all the more gruelling, however, the CRC rowers were up to the task with another high-end performance across the board from their squad.
CRC coaches were extremely pleased with results, the pick of the which came from the juniors. First out on the Saturday with a fourth position from twenty-three entries were Sophie Lines, Siena Lee, Mika Zammit and Katie Zammitt in the U16 female quad scull. In the U16 female double scull event- two top five placings for CRC with an impressive fourth place for Sofia Charrington and Sylvia Ody and second place for Sophie Lines and Siena Lee from forty-eight entries.
In the female U16 pairs event Sophie Lines and Siena Lee underlined their consistent good form and versatility with a second place from twenty-six entries. And finally, Thomas Zammitt, on the weekend that the news broke of his being shortlisted for British Rowing Junior/crew of the year, came first in the U18 single scull event out of one hundred entries.
Numerous other top half placings showed strong improvements and progress throughout the entirety of the squad in a very high-end quality competition- ultimately placing Calpe in fifteenth position out of forty-six clubs. No mean feat considering the relatively small size of Calpe’s squad compared to other clubs present.
This completed another very successful year for CRC having medalled at numerous international events at all levels from Junior to masters through 2023. CRC now looks forward to continuing building on its product and pushing their squad on throughout 2024.

