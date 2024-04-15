Calpe Rowing Club juniors continued success

Fresh from receiving the GBC junior team of the year sports award, the Calpe Rowing Club (CRC) juniors were determined to start making their claim for next years award immediately and were racing in Seville on the 13th of April in the Copa de Andalucía league. CRC were not alone in contesting in an “out of competition capacity” as the high quality facilities and standard of competitors had attracted St Edward’s School and Vesta Rowing club from UK to the same event.

Due to exam commitments CRC was unable to take their complete junior squad. Despite this, on a full day of racing in high temperatures and against a stiff headwind, CRC made a return of six medals across the categories.

Stan Bielanowicz gained Gold in the male single scull at U16 with a dominant performance and Silver in the double scull at U18 level with Thomas Zammitt over the longer 2000m course. Thomas also won bronze in a tight finish in the U18 single scull. Sofia Charrington and Sylvia Ody won Silver in the U16 double scull and Mika Zammit won silver in the U16 single scull, both boats less than a second from Gold in tightly fought races coming down to the line. At male U14 category Luke Zammit won another silver medal for CRC to complete a very successful day.

The coaches were very pleased with the level of performance from all the rowers as they plan their crew choices for the British Rowing National Championships in July.

