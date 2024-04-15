Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Calpe Rowing Club juniors continued success

By Guest Contributor
15th April 2024

Fresh from receiving the GBC junior team of the year sports award, the Calpe Rowing Club (CRC) juniors were determined to start making their claim for next years award immediately and were racing in Seville on the 13th of April in the Copa de Andalucía league. CRC were not alone in contesting in an “out of competition capacity” as the high quality facilities and standard of competitors had attracted St Edward’s School and Vesta Rowing club from UK to the same event.

Due to exam commitments CRC was unable to take their complete junior squad. Despite this, on a full day of racing in high temperatures and against a stiff headwind, CRC made a return of six medals across the categories.

Stan Bielanowicz gained Gold in the male single scull at U16 with a dominant performance and Silver in the double scull at U18 level with Thomas Zammitt over the longer 2000m course. Thomas also won bronze in a tight finish in the U18 single scull. Sofia Charrington and Sylvia Ody won Silver in the U16 double scull and Mika Zammit won silver in the U16 single scull, both boats less than a second from Gold in tightly fought races coming down to the line. At male U14 category Luke Zammit won another silver medal for CRC to complete a very successful day.

The coaches were very pleased with the level of performance from all the rowers as they plan their crew choices for the British Rowing National Championships in July.

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

