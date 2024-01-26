Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Calpe Rowing Club make waves in Seville

By Stephen Ignacio
26th January 2024

The 20th of January saw Calpe Rowing Club (CRC) racing in “out of competition” format at the 2nd regatta of the 27th Copa de Andalucía in the campeonato de larga distancia, a 7.5km endurance event for the U16 and U18 categories and a shorter 4km for U14 and veteran rowers.
In fine cold calm conditions with minimal winds and clear skies the Calpe rowers had a strong showing across the categories, notably Sophie Lines and Siena Lee produced a polished performance in the U16 double scull to beat their closest opposition from Labradores by over a minute, breaking the course record for their category in the process for gold.
In the same age category in single sculls Mika Zammit and Katie Zammitt came in first and second for gold and silver with a healthy 45 second advantage over their nearest rivals.
In the veteran single sculls Leslie Grech led by example showing that his class and form are permanent- winning a sliver medal from a competitive field and receiving a warm ovation at the presentation ceremony where his dedication and longevity were well recognised.
Top half placings for CRC throughout the races demonstrated consistent quality performance and improvements through the squad who look forward to continued high end competitions such as this through 2024. - J.Z.

