Calpe Rowing Club medals at copa de Andalucia in Seville

On Saturday 13th of May Calpe Rowing Club raced in Sevilla in the Copa de Andalucia on an invitational, out of competition basis. After a series of very strong results at the international open de Catalunya less than a month ago, coaches were very keen to see the progression of their rowers as CRC build towards competing at the British Open Junior championships in Strathclyde in July- the CRC rowers did not disappoint.

In typically warm conditions with clear blue skies and a strong headwind (in stark contrast to the pouring rain in Gibraltar at the same time), the races were run in heats with best overall times from all heats dictating final positions, winning a heat did not guarantee a fastest time so all rowers were pushing their hardest and looking to the publication of finish times shortly after their race to ascertain their overall standing.

The Calpe U14 female quad scull comprising Sofia Charrington, Jocelyn Knight, Kate Piñer and Sylvia Ody, were the first Calpe boat racing on the river, placing fifth overall as they gained experience in this event. Shortly after Katie Zammitt achieved Calpes first medal of the day winning silver after a tough battle down the windy course in the U14 single scull, with Grace Oxley placing 6th in the same category. Dylan Reese and Ryan Silk then raced in U14 double scull placing 6th out of twelve boats.

In the open category Jeremy King and Lee Perez rowing in a pair placed third down the 2km course in their first competitive outing in this boat class, a solid result to build on. Shortly afterwards Katie Zammitt and Luke Zammitt added to the medal tally with a bronze medal in the mixed U14 double scull.

This was closely followed by another medal in the U16 single scull with Siena Lee pushing hard into an increasingly strong headwind to win a bronze medal closely followed by Sophie Lines in fifth out of a field of twenty rowers.

Another medal followed as Jake Navarro and Thomas Zammitt in the J18 male double scull event won their heat, but when the times were in had to make do with silver as they were beaten by to gold by a margin of barely two seconds by their rivals from Nautico de Sevilla.

In the U14 female double sculls race Sofia Charrington and Sylvia Ody just missed out on a medal in fourth place while Kate Piñer and Jocelyn Knight were in seventh ,Claudia Flynn and Isabella Martinelli eighth and Luna Lee and Maddie Roberts placed fourteenth.

As the day drew to a close Luke Zammit in the U14 single scull placed sixth out of 15 competitors as he drew experience in a category he will return to next year. Siena Lee and Sophie Lines were on the water again in the U16 female double scull to win a bronze medal which would be Calpes last medal of the day as Kerensa Palao and Mya Robertson came fourth in the adult female double scull in the days last event.

The coaches were very pleased with the performances throughout the squad and now look forward to continue building in a solid foundation of work and commitment over the final two months of preparations for the British Rowing Junior Championships. – J.Z.

