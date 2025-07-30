Calpe Rowing Club rower selected into Great Britain team for the Coupe de la Jeunesse

Gibraltar rowing community will be celebrating this week another success for its young rowers as Sophie Lines files out alongside Great Britain’s full youth squad in the pretigious Coupe De La Jeunesse.

Not the first Gibraltar young rower to compete for Great Britain, with Jack Prior having already competed with the Under 23s in recent years, Sophies achievements have nevertheless been praised by local officials who, although having been aware of her selection, had to remain silent until the official squad was announced this week.

“After going through the rigorous stages of U19 selection for the GB squad throughout the last year - Calpe Rowing Club’s own Sophie Lines has been selected to competed for Great Britain at the Coupe De La Jeunesse that will be held this weekend 1-3 August at Linz in Austria. Sophie was absent from CRC’s recent success at the British Rowing Club Championships as she worked hard through the final stages of selection to claim her place in the GB squad for the Coupe de la Jeunesse.

“CRC started taking select rowers through their paces with the GB19 programme two years ago, one of those rowers being Sophie Lines. This year Sophie has balanced the challenges of studies while building her training regime, completing on rowing machine tests and seat racing and travelling regularly to the UK to ultimately claim her place in the junior women’s GB eight- a unique achievement for a Gibraltarian at this level.

Forty-six athletes and nineteen coaches and support staff will represent Great Britain at the Coupe de la Jeunesse 2025 which takes place from 1-3 August in Linz, Austria.

Last year, Great Britain won gold in the Women’s eight and also brought home nine silver and four bronze medals, finishing second overall in the Men’s, Women’s and Overall Coupe standings, behind Italy.

The Coupe de la Jeunesse is a competition organised by World Rowing which brings together Under 19 athletes from 16 European Nations who are not participating in the World Rowing U19 Championships in the same year.

Commenting on the team selection, Team Manager Neil Double said: “Following a competitive domestic season it is great to see the strength coming through in the athletes who have gained selection for the Coupe de la Jeunesse. I am looking forward to seeing the team race to their full potential.”

The selected athletes, coaches and support staff are:

Men’s eight (JM8+)

Ewan McVey (Hampton School)

Sebastian Strecker (King’s College School, Wimbledon)

Alexander Hoo (King’s College School, Wimbledon)

Edward Leckie (Eton College)

Joshua Coulter (Oundle School)

Daniel McGregor (Bedford School)

Ferdinand Hainlein (Latymer Upper School)

Jonathan Miles (St Paul’s School)

Victor Bocquet (cox) (St Paul’s School)

Coach: Ashley Carter-Mayers (Norwich School)

Women’s eight (JW8+)

Lowri Cawdell (Marlow Rowing Club)

Hannah Corcoran (Godolphin and Latymer School)

Sophie Lines (Calpe Rowing Club)

Bella McDonald (Wycliffe College)

Lucy Pitt (Lady Eleanor Holles)

Daniela Raguckaite (Hartpury College)

Amelia Rowbotham (Surbiton High School)

Teagan Smith (Northampton Rowing Club)

Charlotte Hodgkinson (cox) (Shiplake College)

Coach: Chris Hermes (Headington School, Oxford)

Men’s quadruple sculls (JM4x)

Jonathan Cleugh (Radley College)

Isaac Morris (Leeds Rowing Club)

Thomas Pakulis (Lea Rowing Club)

Isaac Thornton (The Windsor Boys’ School)

Coach: Pete Chambers (Marlow Rowing Club)

Women’s quadruple sculls (JW4x)

Hannah Al-Karmi (Wycliffe College)

Kate Cohalan (Tideway Scullers School)

Matilda Hudson-Hulls (Hartpury College)

Seren Page (Nottingham Rowing Club)

Coach: Leon Redman (Henley Rowing Club)

Men’s four (JM4-)

Jacopo Tans (St Paul’s School)

George Petrow (Westminster School)

Jack Frye (Westminster School)

Rupert Evans (Shiplake College)

Coach: Thomas Shewell (Kew House School)

Women’s four (JW4-)

Tabitha Gauden (Wallingford Rowing Club)

Lucy Mead (Wallingford Rowing Club)

Hannah Scott (Wallingford Rowing Club)

Aoife Turner (Marlow Rowing Club)

Coach: Gabby Rodriguez (Surbiton High School)

Men’s pair (JM2-)

Zach Holden (Latymer Upper School)

Raph Corbett (Latymer Upper School)

Coach: James Dunley (St George’s College Boat Club)

Women’s pair (JW2-)

Eve Allen (Pangbourne College)

Phoebe Forward (Nottingham and Union Rowing Club)

Coach: Meghan Hunter (Putney High School)

Men’s double sculls (JM2x)

Fraser Jones (Maidenhead Rowing Club)

Bailey Taylor (The Windsor Boys’ School)

Coach: Rufus Tilt (Kew House School)

Women’s double sculls (JW2x)

Maisie Brittles (Warrington Rowing Club)

Amy Clarke (Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School)

Coach: Harry Lyons (Radley College)

Men’s single sculls (JM1x)

Max Roughton (Marlow Rowing Club)

Coach: Victor Kleshnev (Maidenhead Rowing Club)

Women’s single sculls (JW1x)

Daisy O’Reilly (Wycliffe College)

Coach: Darren Bailey (Wycliffe College)

Men’s reserve single sculls (JM1x)

Lewie Harris (Hinksey Sculling School)

Coach: Dan Cooper (GB Rowing Team)

Women’s reserve single sculls (JW1x)

Selam Tewelde (Headington School, Oxford)

Coach: Dan Cooper (GB Rowing Team)

Team Support

Neil Double Team Manager

Holly Furniss Assistant Team Manager

Tristan Mayglothling Lead Coach

Becs Vannozzi Team Physio

Juan Rosales Team Doctor

Richard Follett Equipment Manager