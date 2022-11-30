Calpe strength in depth in Seville
On Saturday 26th of November Calpe rowing club took a large squad to participate at the first regatta of the 26th edition of the Copa de Andalucia held at the Centro Especializado de Alto Rendimiento La Cartuja in Sevilla. Six hundred rowers from eleven different clubs were present for the event that comprised a 7500m...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here