Calpeans AC battle it out against Lourdians AC in a sprint to the finishing line to claim maximum team points after Race 2 in the GibFibre Road Racing League.

Sunday 16 November 2025 saw the 2nd Race in the Gibraltar Athletics GibFibre Road Racing League with participation from the Rock’s top running clubs. Lourdians AC, Calpeans AC, Carpe Diem RC, Royal Gibraltar Regiment RC and Hercules Triathlon. The long awaited battle came to a head with Calpeans AC and Lourdians AC fielding their top runners on the day. Notable absences from Ben Reeves, Andrew Gordon and Phil Macedo which saw the likes of Jason Galton and Colin Thompson making it into the top 10 finishers.

The race began promptly at 10:00 a.m., covering an approximate distance of 6.5 km. Athletes set off from Queensway Road, continuing along Rosia Road and Camp Bay, turning around near the Europa Pool entrance, before retracing their route to finish at Campion Park. The course offered a mix of flat stretches and gentle inclines, testing both endurance and pacing strategy.

No surprise! Richard Blagg (Calpeans AC) taking the lead from start to finish followed by a chasing group of 3 runners, Finley Cant (Lourdians AC) Julian Sheriff (Calpeans AC) and Maurice Turnock (Lourdians AC).

At the turn around point, Richard Blagg had opened a considerable gap with those chasing.

Initially, Finley Cant and Julian Sheriff would battle it out for 2nd place. A few metres behind, Maurice Turnock running tactically in 4th watching the race unfold between Cant and Sheriff with now Eusbio Vallatoro (Club Atlestismo Linence) joining the mix of runners battling it out for a top 3 individual finish.

Finlay Cant would eventually come on top, finishing 2nd overall and claiming yet another solid performance with promising youngster Eusbio Vallatoro claiming 3rd after also displaying impressive form, overtaking Sheriff and Turnock in the latter stages of the race.

Richard Blagg dominated from start to finish , maintaining the lead throughout the race and claiming maximum points from 2 races at the top of the King of the Road, GibFibre Road Road Racing League placing.

Race Director and Vice President of Gibraltar Athletics, Robert Matto commented that the Race underscored the depth of local athletic talent and the growing competitiveness of Gibraltar’s running scene.

With Calpeans AC and Lourdians AC continuing their duel for league supremacy, the stage is set for an exciting continuation of the GibFibre Road Racing League. MT