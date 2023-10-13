Calpeans start season in winning form

The GIBFIBRE Road Racing League 2023/2024 kicked off its season on October 8th, 2023, with a 4km race in Gibraltar. This event marked the beginning of the racing season, and both male and female athletes participated in the same race. Runners gathered at Midtown Park, from where they were transported to the starting line, with the race concluding back at the park. The competition was fierce, with athletes from Calpeans and Lourdians staying neck and neck until the final stretch.

In the women’s category, Kim Baglietto, representing the Lourdians, clinched the top position with an impressive time of 14 minutes and 39 seconds. She was closely followed by Tamara Tsiklauri from the Carpe Diem team, finishing at 15 minutes and 52 seconds, securing the second place. Karyn Barnett from the Lourdians secured the third place in the Master A category with a time of 16 minutes and 13 seconds. The women’s race showcased a mix of senior and master categories, with athletes from various teams competing for supremacy.

On the men’s side, the competition was just as intense. Luis Carlos Lopez Perez from the Calpeans showed his prowess by taking the first place in the Master A category with a time of 12 minutes and 42 seconds. The second position was secured by Javier Diaz Carretero, also from the Calpeans, in the Master B category with a time of 12 minutes and 48 seconds. Ben Reeves from the Lourdians finished third with a time of 12 minutes and 57 seconds in the Master A category. The men’s race, like the women’s, showcased a range of master categories and a mix of teams, with strong performances throughout the field.

It’s important to note that this race was the first of seven scheduled races for the Road Racing League in the 2023/2024 season. The competition is expected to be fierce throughout the season, with runners vying for top positions in their respective categories and overall rankings. With such strong performances in the first race, the season promises to be highly competitive and entertaining for both participants and spectators.

The GIBFIBRE Road Racing League is a significant sporting event in Gibraltar, and it serves as a platform for athletes of all levels to showcase their talents and compete in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere. The first race of the season provided a glimpse of the excitement and dedication that this league brings to the running community in Gibraltar. As the season unfolds, it will be interesting to see which athletes and teams emerge as the frontrunners and who ultimately claims the top spots in the league standings.

Images courtesy Roy Torres/GAAA

