Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Calpeans take fourth race top spots

By Stephen Ignacio
24th November 2023

Calpeans runners were to take the main top positions in last Sunday’s fourth race in the Gibfibre Road Runners League. Although the initial race had been promoted as a 7.5km race, organisers were to extend the distance by 500m by extending the route at the turn around at Europa Point to take place at the roundabout next to the lighthouse instead of the traditional turn at tunnel entrance. This was to prove a stumbling block for at least one runner who faced disqualification after cutting over the round about instead of going fully around it.
In the women’s division there were no surprises with Lourdians Kim Baglietto once again finshing in top position with Carpe Diem’s runner coming in runner up.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Border queues draw flak from cross-border workers

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Brexit

No date yet for treaty talks, but all sides want to ‘move forward very quickly’

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Local News

Clinton apologises for ‘quite inexcusable’ language aimed at CM

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Features

Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 20 years

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph’s lift Interschool netball trophy

24th November 2023

Sports
Eagles claimed men’s hockey cup final win

24th November 2023

Sports
Good results for Gibraltar in Brazilian JiuJitsu tournament

24th November 2023

Sports
Europa claim Women's Hockey Cup title against a battling Bavaria Hawks

22nd November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023