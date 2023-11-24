Calpeans take fourth race top spots

Calpeans runners were to take the main top positions in last Sunday’s fourth race in the Gibfibre Road Runners League. Although the initial race had been promoted as a 7.5km race, organisers were to extend the distance by 500m by extending the route at the turn around at Europa Point to take place at the roundabout next to the lighthouse instead of the traditional turn at tunnel entrance. This was to prove a stumbling block for at least one runner who faced disqualification after cutting over the round about instead of going fully around it.

In the women’s division there were no surprises with Lourdians Kim Baglietto once again finshing in top position with Carpe Diem’s runner coming in runner up.