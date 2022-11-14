Calpeans take second race in road runners league
Donning their new kit paying tribute to the late Charlie Flower, former coach of Calpeans, the red and whites were to take first place in this weekend’s 6km race. The Calpeans team vest a 70s/80s Calpeans A.C. Classic design. With individual finishes of 3rd and 5th place also the Calpeans also took top points as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here