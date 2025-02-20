Calpeans take sixth race as heat is on with one race to go and Hercules emerge as challengers

It might have been one of the shortest races in the seven-race, road runners calender yet it was to provide some excitment as Calpeans, Hercules and Lourdians battled for the points. The three teams just points away from each other at the start of the race, with anything now possible with just this weekends, and one more race to go before the title is decided.

The five kilometre run saw a very much contested battle for top spot between Javier Ciaz Carretero, running for Calpeans and Andrew Gordon for Hercules.

Gordon was to lead the way but was to see his small lead come to an end as Carretero pushed hard and took over the lead which he was not to relinquish.

Hot on his heels Gordon kept in touch with the Calpeans runner but was unable to find a way to retake the lead. Carretero opening a gap towards the end.

It was a battle for points behind them as Calpeans, Lourdians and Hercules runners maintained a fast pace searching for that important position which would provide their team with the additional points which could come into play in the final results.

Richard Blagg was to finish third, with Ben Reeves the first Lourdians runner across the line in fourth.

Phil Macedo added to hercules points taking fifth whilst Faryl Vassallo, once one of the top short distance runners finishing sixth. Calpean’s Sergio Esquivel, who has grabbed some of the long distance points for his team finishing seventh.

The battle for points saw Carpe Diem lag behind with Ashley Maer their first runner across the line in 15th place.

In the women’s category the now undisputed Queen of the Road, Kim Baglietto had little to worry about finishing 20th overall, taking pole position in the women’s category with a time of 19.44, two minutes ahead of her closest rival in the women’s category.

Lourdians were to claim the top three positions in the women’s category with Yael Brenig finishing second and Nicky Macedo in third. Carpe Diem’s Charlene Sisarello finishing fourth .

With one race left to complete the Road Runners League season whilst the women’s category looks set to be taken by Lourdians, everything is still to fight for in the men’s category.

Calpeans and Lourdians seeing a strong challenge from Hercules with a handful of points between them.



Photos by Roy Torres

Men’s Category

Place Bib Name Team Cat Pos Time

1 76 Javier DIAZ CARRETERO Calpeans Athletics Club M45 1 16:18

2 51 Andrew GORDON Hercules Triathlon M40 1 16:34

3 81 Richard BLAGG Calpeans Athletics Club M35 1 16:38

4 27 Ben REEVES Lourdians Running Club M35 2 16:39

5 48 Phil MACEDO Hercules Triathlon M40 2 16:47

6 36 Daryl VASSALLO Lourdians Running Club M35 3 16:52

7 77 Sergio ESQUIVEL Calpeans Athletics Club SM 1 16:55

8 34 Jacek TROJANOWSKI Lourdians Running Club M40 3 17:04

9 28 Andrew JEFFRIES MOR Lourdians Running Club M35 4 17:09

10 63 Colin THOMPSON Hercules Triathlon SM 2 17:14

11 39 Maurice TURNOCK Lourdians Running Club M50 1 17:25

12 22 Finley CANT Lourdians Running Club U20M 1 17:29

13 71 Leon GORDON Calpeans Athletics Club M35 5 17:33

14 210 Zev BLOOM Unattached SM 3 17:37

15 103 Ashley MAER Carpe Diem Running Club M40 4 18:02

16 35 Ben PICKFORD Lourdians Running Club M45 2 18:43

17 47 Robert MATTO JR Hercules Triathlon M45 3 18:52

18 59 Dylan BORRELL Hercules Triathlon SM 4 19:05

19 74 Keith LAGUEA Calpeans Athletics Club M50 2 19:21

20 1 Julian SHERIFF Unattached SM 5 20:05

21 122 Lee CORBACHO Unattached SM 6 20:09

22 58 Chris WALKER Hercules Triathlon M55 1 20:21

23 21 Sebastian GALIA Lourdians Running Club U18M 1 20:38

24 53 Tim SEED Hercules Triathlon M40 5 20:48

25 104 Nicky BALBUENA Carpe Diem Running Club M40 6 20:51

26 41 John AMADO Lourdians Running Club M50 3 20:54

27 37 Ivan FORD Lourdians Running Club M45 4 21:25

28 119 Francis MARIN Carpe Diem Running Club M35 6 21:26

29 30 Hugo VOLNY Lourdians Running Club U18M 2 24:32

30 160 Jose Manuel SANCHEZ Unattached M60 1 24:39

31 60 Ivan VINALES Hercules Triathlon SM 7 24:46

32 175 Craig PERRY Unattached M35 7 24:58

33 130 Hannes ZOTT Unattached M35 8 25:16

34 56 Paco BRITTO Hercules Triathlon M55 2 25:39

35 120 Neil ABSOLOM Carpe Diem Running Club M50 4 28:04

Women’s Category

Place Bib Name Team Cat Pos Time

1 3 Kim BAGLIETTO Lourdians Running Club SW 1 19:44

2 4 Yael BRENIG Lourdians Running Club SW 2 21:47

3 17 Nicky MACEDO Lourdians Running Club W40 1 22:39

4 106 Charlene SISARELLO Carpe Diem Running Club W35 1 23:37

5 95 Sally MC DONALD Carpe Diem Running Club SW 3 24:01

6 16 Lesley JACKSON Lourdians Running Club W60 1 27:11

7 12 Alicia DOMINQUEZ ARCOS Lourdians Running Club W50 1 29:33

8 8 Karyn BARNETT Lourdians Running Club W40 2 31:24

9 10 Nadine VAZQUEZ Lourdians Running Club W45 1 31:25