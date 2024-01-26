Calpeans took top three spots as Lourdians forced into fifth by Hercules

Calpean were to walk away with the top points in the sixth race of the Road Runners League.

Sunday’s race, although one of the shortest in the race calendar saw a reduced field having to endure a drizzly, cold morning which brought some challenges to what was a relatively flat race.

Starting just opposite the newly build Governors Meadow school runners entered Queensway by the Regal House before heading south going through Queensway and Rosia Road, before making a U-turn back through Rosia Road and Queensway to finish at Campion Park.

The red and white striped team of Calpeans were to see their three runners cross through before Hercules Runner Andrew Gordon split the field from ourdians three runners.

Calpeans having put on an important challenge for the league title in the men’s category.

The women’s category was to see Kim Baglietto maintain her impressive momentum this season running through as the first female with ample distance between her and her closest rival. Tamara Tsilauri, who had in previous seasons been among the leading females was to finish second, with Kayrn Barnnet coming in third.

The 4th Febuary will see the seventh race in the league calendar with the final race bound to prove a challenge.

With some competitors having dropped out for the sixth race, everything will be up for grabs now.

The seventh race will see a 16km Endurance race which will test the endurance and resilience of runners. With the race a testing ground for the International half marathon the final race of the season should bring some excitment as runners compete to claim the title of King and Queen of the Road. The latter looking certain to be picked up by Kim Baglietto who has sailed through races this season.