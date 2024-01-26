Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Calpeans took top three spots as Lourdians forced into fifth by Hercules

By Stephen Ignacio
26th January 2024

Calpean were to walk away with the top points in the sixth race of the Road Runners League.
Sunday’s race, although one of the shortest in the race calendar saw a reduced field having to endure a drizzly, cold morning which brought some challenges to what was a relatively flat race.
Starting just opposite the newly build Governors Meadow school runners entered Queensway by the Regal House before heading south going through Queensway and Rosia Road, before making a U-turn back through Rosia Road and Queensway to finish at Campion Park.
The red and white striped team of Calpeans were to see their three runners cross through before Hercules Runner Andrew Gordon split the field from ourdians three runners.
Calpeans having put on an important challenge for the league title in the men’s category.
The women’s category was to see Kim Baglietto maintain her impressive momentum this season running through as the first female with ample distance between her and her closest rival. Tamara Tsilauri, who had in previous seasons been among the leading females was to finish second, with Kayrn Barnnet coming in third.
The 4th Febuary will see the seventh race in the league calendar with the final race bound to prove a challenge.
With some competitors having dropped out for the sixth race, everything will be up for grabs now.
The seventh race will see a 16km Endurance race which will test the endurance and resilience of runners. With the race a testing ground for the International half marathon the final race of the season should bring some excitment as runners compete to claim the title of King and Queen of the Road. The latter looking certain to be picked up by Kim Baglietto who has sailed through races this season.

Most Read

Features

Obituary: Local musician Brian Wade dies aged 77

Wed 24th Jan, 2024

Local News

Supreme Court hears claims police ‘acted unlawfully’ in property search

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators are ‘very close, as ever’, further rounds likely on ‘final, crucial’ details - CM

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Local News

EuroCity pedestrianisation project breaks ground

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltars Volleyball U20 put up fight against Scotland

26th January 2024

Sports
Referee exchange with Maltese FA this weekend

26th January 2024

Sports
College grab themselves a win

26th January 2024

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club make waves in Seville

26th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024