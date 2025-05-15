Cambridge students explore economic and political geography in Gibraltar

Twenty one geography students from the University of Cambridge visited Gibraltar at the end of March as part of a residential fieldtrip focused on the region’s economic and political geography.

Accompanied by three lecturers, the group explored various aspects of Gibraltar’s urban and social landscape, including visits to historic military tunnels, heritage sites and housing development areas.

The itinerary also included a session with Action for Housing, during which member John Calderon delivered a presentation on housing issues in Gibraltar. Topics discussed included access to social housing, the private rented sector, and land reclamation for high-end developments, as well as the group’s engagement with the Gibraltar Government.

The students were also shown developments around Devil’s Tower Road and Ocean Village to observe changes to the landscape over the past 15 years.