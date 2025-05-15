Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cambridge students explore economic and political geography in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2025

Twenty one geography students from the University of Cambridge visited Gibraltar at the end of March as part of a residential fieldtrip focused on the region’s economic and political geography.

Accompanied by three lecturers, the group explored various aspects of Gibraltar’s urban and social landscape, including visits to historic military tunnels, heritage sites and housing development areas.

The itinerary also included a session with Action for Housing, during which member John Calderon delivered a presentation on housing issues in Gibraltar. Topics discussed included access to social housing, the private rented sector, and land reclamation for high-end developments, as well as the group’s engagement with the Gibraltar Government.

The students were also shown developments around Devil’s Tower Road and Ocean Village to observe changes to the landscape over the past 15 years.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Cruise couple seek women they credit for inspiring proposal

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Plans filed for Gibraltar sign in Campion Park

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

Tue 13th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The Governor visits RSM Gibraltar

15th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar National Archives receives new photo stand through donation

15th May 2025

Local News
Late Medieval Round Tower listed as protected heritage asset

15th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Heritage Trust calls for long-term vision to safeguard Old Town

15th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025