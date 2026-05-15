Youth Parliament candidates begin preparations for debates

The successful candidates selected to take part in the Gibraltar Youth Parliament met with the Speaker of the House, Karen Rammage for an introductory session in the Charles Hunt Room at Mackintosh Hall.

The meeting marked the formal start of preparations for the forthcoming Youth Parliament debates and gave participants an opportunity to engage directly with Madam Speaker.

During the session, candidates were assigned to teams and given their debate topics.

They were also provided with guidance on parliamentary debating procedure, conduct within the Chamber and the expectations placed on participants throughout the programme.

Madam Speaker welcomed the students and encouraged them to approach the experience with dedication, professionalism and respect for parliamentary tradition.

Participants were reminded that involvement in the Gibraltar Youth Parliament is both an honour and a responsibility, requiring commitment and dedication.

The initiative gives young people a platform to develop confidence, public speaking skills, teamwork and a greater understanding of parliamentary practice.