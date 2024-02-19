Cameron arrives in Falklands to show support for ‘valued part of British family’

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor in the Falkland Islands

Lord Cameron has become the first foreign secretary to visit the Falkland Islands in 30 years, in a high-profile demonstration the overseas territory is a “part of the British family”.

Lord Cameron said that the archipelago’s sovereignty is “not… up for discussion” while the islanders wish to be British, despite fresh calls from Argentina for talks on the future of the islands.

The Foreign Secretary arrived at Mount Pleasant airbase and visited some of the key battle sites of the 1982 Falklands War to pay his respects to those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, who met Lord Cameron last month, has called for the South Atlantic islands to be handed over to Buenos Aires.

But ahead of his arrival in the UK overseas territory, Lord Cameron said: “The Falkland Islands are a valued part of the British family, and we are clear that as long as they want to remain part of the family, the issue of sovereignty will not be up for discussion.”

The shadow of the 1982 Falklands War hangs over UK-Argentine relations, but Lord Cameron and Mr Milei had a “warm and cordial” meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On the issue of the Falklands, the Foreign Office said “they would agree to disagree, and do so politely”.

The former prime minister’s visit is the first by a member of the Cabinet since then defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon’s trip in 2016.

The last visit by a foreign secretary was Lord Hurd in 1994.

The Falklands, known as Islas Malvinas in Argentina, are about 8,000 miles from Britain and 300 miles from mainland Argentina.

The 1982 conflict claimed the lives of 255 British servicemen, three islanders and 649 Argentinian personnel.

In a 2013 referendum, the islanders voted overwhelmingly to retain their status as a UK overseas territory.

But Mr Milei has suggested the UK should approach the issue in a way similar to the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

On Monday, Lord Cameron was flown by helicopter to some of the key battle sites from the 1982 war.

He visited San Carlos, nicknamed “bomb alley” due to the sustained aerial attacks faced by British warships as they protected the landing site used by troops to mount a ground offensive against the invading Argentinians.

In bright sunshine Lord Cameron chatted to local residents before laying a wreath at the memorial to those who lost their lives.

He inspected the graves in the cemetery, including that of Victoria Cross recipient Lt Col H Jones.

At Goose Green, Lord Cameron visited the museum and spoke to local residents at the community hall.

During the 1982 war, islanders were detained in the building until the Argentine forces were defeated at the Battle of Goose Green.

The battle came at a heavy cost, with 18 British soldiers killed including Lt Col H Jones.

Writing in the community hall visitors’ book, Lord Cameron said: “Thank you for keeping their memory alive.”

In a low-key visit away from the cameras, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron paid his respects at the Argentine military cemetery.

The cemetery holds the remains of more than 230 of the 649 Argentinians killed in the conflict.