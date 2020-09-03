Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Campaigners put focus on parental alienation

By Cristina Cavilla
2nd September 2020

The pressure group Forgotten Fathers is seeking feedback from parents on the current state of family law in Gibraltar and the issue of parental inequality. The group, which is led by David Gallardo, hopes to use the data collected from a questionnaire as a springboard for debate in Parliament including discussion as to how Gibraltar’s...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for major mixed-use project in the heart of town

Wed 2nd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

UK/Spain News

La Linea records three Covid-related deaths as cases rise

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Evan De Haro moves to Europa

3rd September 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Red, white and safe this National Day

3rd September 2020

Local News
Line Wall scheme and modular elderly residence project up before DPC

2nd September 2020

Local News
Govt prioritises health and safety as schools reopen to students

2nd September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020