18th Jan, 2024

Campions grab win

By Stephen Ignacio
18th January 2024

The U-Mee Rugby Championship resumed played this past weekend with Campion Rugby getting their first of 2024.
The Campion, a newly formed team from players from across the rest of the league, run away with a 39-10 victory against Phoenecians setting the tone for 2024 in what is becoming a hard fought contest as the championship enters its fourth round.
The U-mee Ruby Championhsip saw its format changed this season adding extra spice to the competitiveness of the tournament which has seen recent champions Bucanneers facing tougher competition on the field.
Also this past week rugby saw the announcement of the expansion of the Gibraltar 7s with netball now added into its scheduled events. This follows in line with other rugby 7s competitions such as that in the Algarve where netball and field hockey are included within its events.

