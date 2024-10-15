Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Sports

Campion’s head coach and 2025 NWYC coach announced

By Stephen Ignacio
15th October 2024

With Gibraltar now heading into the lead up of the U21 World Youth Cup Gibraltar Netball has this week announced its coaching team for 2024/25.
In a statement issued via its social media pages, it revealed their the U21 World Youth Cup and Campions coaching team for 2024/25, notably, the coaching team taking on the role vacated by Sarah Payas this past month.
The newly appointed team will consist of Chantele Wopara, who will be the head coach of the Campions, Gibraltar netball’s senior national squad, assisted by Joelle Moreno. The latter a senior player whose experience on the court and leadership has led Gibraltar Netball to rise through the ranks in recent years. Also an invaluable asset, alongside her sister Janice Moreno and Denise Ellis in continuing the player pathway which Gibraltar netball has been developing under the leadership of Sarah Payas.
Janice Moreno will be heading the U21 squad, this becoming one of the focal points for 2025 with her role taking her towards an historic occasion for Gibraltar as it prepares to play in the World Youth Cup for the first time.
Denise Ellis, who will be assistant U21 coach, is also known for her continued support of Gibraltar as it has risen through the ranks in recent years. Her coaching sessions providing Gibraltar with invaluable guidance which has seen them successfully meander through what has been an increased competitive level within the Challenge categories of Europe Netball competitions.
Commenting on the appointments officials stated “we are delighted to welcome Chani into our coaching set up alongside Denise who has been involved in our set up for various years.
We are also excited to see two of our Campion players as coaches; Joelle and Janice who are two very well known names within the Netball world and Gibraltar. The four of them have been working together for various months and it is all very exciting seeing it unfold.”
Gibraltar Netball president, Moira Gomez had this to say;
“Feeling optimistic and excited about the new season. Seeing a continuation of the Campions journey with some fresh ideas introduced with potential for growth and improvement.”
The new Gibraltar netball senior head coach, Chantelle Wopara, although not a well known name within the local community is considered a highly experienced netball coach that has been based in the UK.
A search for her experience reveals that she is considered “a highly experienced netball coach and performance manager based in the UK. She holds multiple roles within the netball community, including experience as the Team Bath Superleague Assistant Coach and Netball Coordinator at the University of Bristol, where she has worked to support athletes at various skill levels, from recreational players to elite competitors. She has also served as a business manager and performance coach at Vortex Netball Club, which focuses on developing talent through structured training programs.”
Described as having over 13 years of coaching experience, Chantelle is described as being “deeply involved in the sport at the national and Superleague levels, and her commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment has made her a key figure in UK netball.”
She has competed in the Europe Netball Opens, representing teams like the Scotland Development team according to online sources.

