Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 26th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Campions netball camp innovates

By Stephen Ignacio
26th June 2021

The Campion’s netball weekend camp started this morning with further innovations after their UK based mentors were unable to visit Gibraltar.
The Campions, Gibraltar’s National squad and elite players did not let what could have been seen as a disruption to their plans get in the way of continuing with their planned weekend of training.
Equipped with a television screen, online connection, loudspeakers, video camera and mic the squad set up at the Tercentenary Sports Hall joined by their mentors in the UK.

Communicating via online means and watched closely by their mentors they followed instructions throughout their sessions in what is now becoming a regular feature with their camps.
Forced to find innovative ways to train during lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions netball in Gibraltar has maintained its momentum linking with outside coaches and workshops throughout the past year as the netball global community embrace online communications to maintain their links and development.
With local national coaches on hand liaising with mentors the squad have started to be put through their paces this weekend as they continue their planned preparations for this years Netball Europe competitions to be hosted in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

Govt confirms another seven Delta variant infections, as active Covid cases reach 24

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar votes to ease abortion laws

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Local News

Nine new Covid cases detected in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Local News

Polls close with turnout of just 52.75% in abortion referendum

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Local News

After weeks of intense exchanges, Gibraltar votes today in referendum on abortion laws

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Marble Arc get back at Elite by winning Spring Cup

25th June 2021

Sports
Setting Ducks winners of Charity beach volleyball tournament

25th June 2021

Sports
Eaglesham gets ready for Tokyo Paralympic Games on the Rock

25th June 2021

Sports
CBF Cup

25th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021