Campions netball camp this weekend
A decision to allow the use of secondary school sports halls for community use has salvaged plans to hold a Senior Netball Camp this weekend after concerns that a lack of allocation space was to hamper Gibraltar Netball’s planned camp. With Gibraltar Netball due to host Netball Europe’s Open Challenge in Gibraltar in May the...
