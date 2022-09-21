Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Campions place their trust on youth for World cup qualifiers

By Stephen Ignacio
21st September 2022

With just a couple of weeks to go before Gibraltar netball’s Campions face their first World Cup Qualifiers tournament opponents in Scotland selectors have named their squad travelling to the UK for the tournament. Forced into changes in some positions due to unavailability of players and in some cases the retirement of players from the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

McGrail inquiry hears allegations of Govt ‘misconduct and corruption’, strongly denied

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Local News

‘Unforgettable experience’ for two Gibraltarians at Queen’s state funeral

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Local News

Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Clean-up operation under way after rough weather releases oil from OS 35 wreck

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U19s face first day defeat

21st September 2022

Sports
Three squads named for weekend action against Royal Marines

21st September 2022

Sports
A first since 2019

21st September 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Futsal’s next international to be played at Europa Sports

21st September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022