Campions selection announced for October Europe Netball

The Gibraltar Netball Association has announced its national squad, Campions, for the Europe Netball Open competition this coming October.

The tournament will be hosted at the Tercentenary Sports Hall between 7-10 October. the four day event will see the Gibraltar team involved in some tough competition days playing two matches a day at times.

The squad have been training for the tournament for the last two years after the initial dates set were postponed due to the global pandemic.



Happy Birthday celebration with a netball

The training has seen some remarkable commitment from the squad before it arrived at its final cut. imagine if it’s probably the last real weekend in which you know that you can enjoy the beach, and its also your birthday. So what do you do?

For one netball captain, there was just one answer, you complete a three day training camp guided by UK coach Dennis Ellis in order to be prepared for next months Europe Netball Open Challenge tournament. That was one of the many sacrifices this past Sunday by Gibraltar netball players as they prepare for next month.

Already among one of the iconic characters of Gibraltar netball Captain Byrony Rovengo cut her birthday cake alongside her squad, as the player now known also as one of the ‘Voices of World Netball’ celebrated her birthday without the glitter or celebrations others would expect on a hot summers day. She was to be rewarded for her sacrifice with selection into the final squad which will play in the tournament.

Gibraltar’s Campions completed the three day intensive training camp which saw the players put through their paces and guided by Dennis Ellis and the Gibraltar national team coaches from lates Friday evening through to Saturday and Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday completing sessions from 9am through to 5pm at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

The squad now resume their normal training session after selectors have now chosen their final short squad for the tournament. Three to four day a week sessions will lead them closer to the first week of October when they host the Europe Netball tournament.

The selection includes some of the youngsters who recently made an impact through the under 17 and under 21 ranks.

Coming up through the ranks players such as Hartman, Lucas, Macquisten, Robba, Ruiz and Truman-Davies join players who have established their names within the squad, some also coming through the youth ranks during the past five years such as Pozo and Hernandez highlighting the strength in depth the grassroots development of the sport is generating as it aims to deliver for the future.

