Campions set for action in Isle of Man

The Campions will be playing in the 2nd Division of the Europe Netball Open Event.

Gibraltar will face Malta, Switzerland and France where they will be hoping to produce the type of results which could take them into the 1st Division after missing out the last time to the Isle of Man.

Gibraltar open their campaign on today Thursday 16th May against France. Although having already beaten France in the past Gibraltar will not be taking any chances.

They will then play two matches on Friday 17th against Malta and Switzerland before they find out against whom they will play on Saturday 18th May.

The competition is an opportunity for some of Gibraltar’s newer faces to make their mark as Gibraltar continues to undergo through a transition with new players rising through the ranks and competing for positions.

Having recently raised in their world rankings Gibraltar will be looking to continue the progress as they seek promotion into the first division.