Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Campion's squad announced

By Stephen Ignacio
19th April 2022

Gibraltar Netball has announced its squad for the forthcoming Europe Netball Open Challenge.
The team will be playing against hosts Isle of Man Cayman Islands and Switzerland in Group A following a decision to split the teams into two groups based on World Netball rankings.
The Campions, as the Gibraltar team are also known, will see the return of Lyana Ocana after her return to the court following a maternity break. The unexpected return, but well received return comes at a time when Gibraltar sees changes in its defence with Byrony Rovengo out of action due to injury. Whilst Zianna Gillingwater is among the players selected her recent injury has also placed doubt over her physical fitness entering into what could be one of the toughest tournaments in recent years.
Gibraltar will be looking to turn the tables on hosts the Isle of Man whp present themselves as one of the closest rivals Gibraltar will need to overcome following last years tournament.
Here are your Campions selected for the EuropeNetball Open Challenge to be held in in the Isle of Man this May.

C.Ferrer
C.Hernandez
A.Hernandez
L.Ocaña

I.Macquisten
M.Martinez
J.Moreno
J.Moreno

A.Pozo
Z.Gillingwater
M.Ruiz
M.Truman-Davies

The squad have been undergoing preparations in recent weeks with a squad camp held during the Easter period from which the final selection was announced.
Gibraltar’s frontlines for the tournament is among one of its strongest with Ferrer and Martinez joined by Ruiz, Pozo and Truman-Davies all three on top form and bidding for places in the squad.

Gibraltar also received a further boost with Head of Officiating in Gibraltar, Nadine Pardo-Zammit confirmed as one of the officials at the Europe Netball Open Challenge in May, held in Isle of Man.
The schedule for Novembers Under 17 Europe Netball Tournament was also announced.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Local News

RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns sold for 1.2m euros

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Chamber warns of ‘tough decisions ahead’ as treaty talks drag beyond Easter

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

Submarine USS Georgia sails into Gibraltar

Wed 13th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar walking football success against Calahonda

18th April 2022

Sports
Gibraltar U16s succeeding in international stage

18th April 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Basketball leagues updates

18th April 2022

Sports
St Joseph retake third place after beating Glacis United

17th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022