Double killer Grimson given extra 22 years for historical sexual attacks on four males

Allan Grimson, was sentenced in 2001 for the murders of Nicholas Wright, a sailor, and Sion Jenkins in the late 1990s.

A judge has said a Royal Navy petty officer, who is serving life for the murder of two men, “remains a danger to the public” as he jailed him for a further 22 years for sexually assaulting three young naval recruits and a 14-year-old boy in the 1990s.

The 67-year-old, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, was convicted following a trial in July of the rape and indecent assault of a teenage naval rating, and indecent assault charges against three other male complainants, dating between February 1994 and November 1999.

He was also convicted at the trial at Winchester Crown Court of taking indecent photos of the child victim.

The court had heard the double murderer told police a sailor whom he is now convicted of sexually assaulting was “lucky to be alive”, and added: “If you’re going to rape somebody, to get away with it, kill it.”

Sentencing Grimson – who smirked as he awaited sentence for the 13 offences – Judge Paul Dugdale said: “It won’t surprise anyone to know I have made a finding of dangerousness.”

He explained: “I have assessed you remain dangerous as defined by section 308 of the Sentencing Act in that you still pose a significant risk to members of the general public of serious harm."

“I base this assessment upon the two previous convictions for murder and the similarity between these matters and the current offences."

“I find there was a link in your psychology between sexual assaults and an urge to inflict serious violence."

“This was clearly evident in the late 1990s and its consequences so extreme that you will always pose such an underlying risk to the public."

“It’s difficult to envisage anyone who would not assess you as dangerous having heard the comments you made in the interviews in 2000 and what nearly happened to these men."

“It’s extremely difficult for any court to take the risk you no longer pose a danger to the public given the clear comments you made and past offending.”

He added: “You won’t be released on life licence until the parole board consider it safe for you to do so and if they do not do so, you will remain in custody for life.”

The judge explained that Grimson would not eligible for parole until he had served 13 years of this sentence, which would be three months before his 80th birthday.

Grimson, who wore a cream jumper in court and showed no emotion, was branded a “serial killer in nature if not by number” when he was jailed for life in 2001, having told police killing “was better than sex, better than an orgasm”.

The non-commissioned officer had pleaded guilty to killing naval rating Nicholas Wright, 18, from Leicester, between December 11 1997 and December 17 1999, and barman Sion Jenkins, 20, from Newbury, Berkshire, between November 1 1998 and December 18 1999.

Grimson had been eligible for parole from 2023 and had been transferred to a category C prison but was moved back to a category B prison after he was charged with the offences which he has now been sentenced for.

One victim abused by Grimson in 1998 called for a “robust prison sentence to be passed – my safety and for others depends on it”, and said he feared he would be in “increased danger if he should be released from prison”.

In a victim impact statement, he said: “The man responsible was not just someone who harmed me, he is a killer, abuser of young boys, someone who demonstrated a pattern of extreme violence and predatory behaviour."

“His crimes were not impulsive or isolated. They were deliberate, repeated, and targeted."

“That history makes it impossible for me to believe that he no longer poses a danger."

“My fear of him returning to society is not hypothetical, it is grounded in facts of what he has already done."

“I am asking the court to consider the lifelong impact his actions have had on me and on the families of the boys he murdered."

“Any menial sentence would not only undo the sense of security I have rebuilt, but it would also send a message that the magnitude of his crimes has somehow diminished with time.”

Another complainant, who was the victim of rape and five charges of indecent assault dating back to 1999 when he was aged 16 or 17, said: “The emotional and psychological impact has been devastating. I live with anxiety, distress, anger, sadness, confusion, and guilt."

“I often pretend that I am coping when I am not. To those around me, I may appear to be functioning normally, but the reality is very different.”

A third victim, who was indecently assaulted in 1994, said he believes he was drugged by Grimson.

He said: “I have never felt able to tell my parents what happened. Carrying this secret for three decades has been emotionally exhausting."

“The events have remained with me throughout my adult life. While I have continued to live my life and build a career, the impact has never completely gone away."

“The loss of trust, the damage to my relationships, the feelings of shame, and the unanswered questions have stayed with me for over 30 years.”

The victim who was a child at the time asked for his statement not be read in open court.

The judge praised him for his “phenomenal courage” in standing up to Grimson.

John Femi-Ola KC, defending, said: “The court will be sentencing a 67-year-old man rather than the person who committed these crimes over 30 years ago."

“Mr Grimson has had access to similar vulnerable people in custody for many, many years and has not sexually offended."

“He has shown that he is able to manage his sexual needs appropriately, he has not shown any aggressive or violent behaviour, and he has demonstrated good pro-social behaviour, good self-control and good problem-solving skills.”

John Price KC, prosecuting, told the jury in the latest case that Grimson had met the complainants, apart from the 14-year-old, when they had been young naval recruits taking part in a course at the Royal Navy Firefighting School on Horsea Island, Portsmouth, where the defendant was an instructor.

He said when Grimson was interviewed about the case of Mr Wright, he provided details about some of the offences and said he had met the second complainant “in the same way” as murder victim Mr Wright.

Grimson had described one of the complainants as “lucky to be alive” because a friend was present in another room of the Portsmouth property at the time, Mr Price said.

Mr Price added this incident happened “just a matter of weeks before Allan Grimson murdered Sion Jenkins in that same flat when only the two of them were there”.

Following the latest conviction, the mother of naval rating Simon Parkes, from Bristol, urged Grimson to “tell us what happened” to him.

The 18-year-old was last seen in December 1986 when the Royal Navy ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, along with Grimson was docked in Gibraltar.

His disappearance was part of investigations by Hampshire police into the past of Grimson, who has always denied being involved in his disappearance, and the force closed its probe in December 2025.

Margaret Parkes told the Daily Mirror: “How do you get into the head of a man like that? We want him to tell us what he knows, where Simon’s body is, we would want that, but he’s in denial now.”

Mr Parkes, a radio operator, had gone ashore on December 12, 1986 – the same date in December that Grimson killed Mr Wright and Mr Jenkins in separate years more than a decade later.

Detective Inspector Martin Longyear, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: “Allan Grimson is a depraved and dangerous individual who is already serving a life sentence following his conviction in 2001 for the murders of two young men, and I sincerely hope that today’s result ensures that he will remain behind bars for a long time to come."

“I would like to acknowledge the victims for their bravery in coming forward, and I hope that today will help them find some form of closure to be able to move forward, knowing Allan Grimson will be punished for the suffering he has caused them.”