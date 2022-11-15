Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Campo municipalities urge treaty negotiators to ‘work with zeal’ for deal

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Guest Contributor
15th November 2022

By Maria Jesus Corrales Campo municipalities are “very worried” about the progress of talks for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future and have urged negotiators to “work with zeal” for a deal. Juan Lozano, the president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios,stressed the need for an agreement to provide stability to communities on both sides of...

