Campo municipalities urge treaty negotiators to ‘work with zeal’ for deal
By Maria Jesus Corrales Campo municipalities are “very worried” about the progress of talks for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future and have urged negotiators to “work with zeal” for a deal. Juan Lozano, the president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios,stressed the need for an agreement to provide stability to communities on both sides of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here