Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 30th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Can you imagine Gibraltar around 100 years ago? The Gibraltar Directories once again open the door to the past

By Alice Mascarenhas
30th September 2023

In 1900, just over 123 years ago – so in relative terms not that long ago - every person, then referred to as “aliens”, who entered Gibraltar (and this also included servants from the surrounding area and their permits) had to obtain a ticket at the GATE from where he or she entered the Rock...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Picardo says October 12 is his last election, tipping Gemma Arias Vasquez as next GSLP leader

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Local News

easyJet diverts to Bilbao

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Local News

Bossino laments ‘vicious and tribal’ election campaign

Thu 28th Sep, 2023

Local News

Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Local News

Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
John Piris takes four awards at Photographic Society's annual competitive exhibition

28th September 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendevous Politics and Politicans

27th September 2023

Local News
Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

26th September 2023

UK/Spain News
Feijoo launches likely fruitless bid for government, complete with nod to Gibraltar

26th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023