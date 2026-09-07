Purple toppers placed on Gibraltar mailboxes for dementia awareness

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society has placed purple toppers on mailboxes across Gibraltar as part of its dementia awareness campaign this month.

Post Office director Peter Linares collaborated with the organisation to allow the toppers to be placed on mailboxes around Gibraltar.

The toppers can be seen at locations including Glacis, Europa Point, the World Trade Centre, John Mackintosh Square, near Gib Bank, Cathedral Square and Europort.

They have also been placed at some points along Main Street, Morrisons, the Rock Hotel and Mount Alvernia.

The society has also displayed a project in Campion Park and is encouraging people to take photographs and share them on social media while tagging the organisation.

Alzheimer’s Disease International is also raising awareness through social media by sharing information on the most common warning signs of dementia.

The organisation is encouraging its global network to learn more about dementia symptoms, with the aim of helping individuals and families take steps towards an early diagnosis.

As part of World Alzheimer’s Month, it has published a 10 Warning Signs of Dementia poster designed to help people recognise common signs, including memory loss that disrupts daily life, difficulties with problem-solving and language, and changes in mood and behaviour.

Gallery by Johnny Bugeja