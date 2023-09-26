Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Features

Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s annual Coffee Morning returns

By Guest Contributor
26th September 2023

Cancer Relief Gibraltar will be holding their 10th annual Coffee Morning this week.

The event, which will be held at the Calpe Rowing Club on Friday September 29, and tea, coffee, sandwiches, and cakes will all be served from 10am till closing time at 6pm.

A spokesperson for Cancer Relief Gibraltar explained that following feedback from last year’s event, the decision had been made to similarly extend the fundraiser’s hours into the evening to allow families with children and those finishing work to join in.

As an added twist, the Coffee Morning will also see a Bake Off competition. Sonia De La Rosa and Sharon Garcia from Piece of Cake will be the judges and there are two categories to compete for.

The Adults’ category will be contested at 11am, with the young bakers competing at the later time of 4pm.

As is now usual, Cancer Relief Gibraltar is also inviting local establishments to hold their own coffee mornings in support.

“However you choose to get involved, we invite you to make our 10th annual Coffee Morning even better than last year’s and keep the funding coming in for vital cancer support services,” the spokesperson said.

For more information on how to get involved, call Cancer Relief Gibraltar on 20042392, email fundraising@cancerrelief.gi or contact the charity via its social media pages.

